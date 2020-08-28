Silicon Power 1TB Type C USB 3.0 Rugged Armor A80 Military-Grade Shockproof/IPX7 Waterproof/Dustproof/Pressure-Resistant 2.5″ Portable External Hard Drive for PC and Mac-Blue



Price: $55.99 - $50.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 11:43:42 UTC – Details)



No More Deleting Your Favorite Games The Armor A60 allows you to easily free up the storage of your console’s internal drive for Xbox and PS4. Just plug the A60 directly into your USB port on your Xbox or PlayStation 4 console and run through an easy setup process within just a few minutes, and you will have more space to store your latest games. Military-grade Shockproof & Water-resistant Armor A60 incorporates ultra-rugged rubber casing and internal suspension system, which enable perfect buffer effect and assure rigid protections against crushes, dust and spraying water. Cable-carry Design The innovative slot design is equipped for simple cable carrying and storing. Anti-slip, Anti-scratch Armor A60 exercises the special surface texture that can not only allow anti-slip function but also keep the drive from damages caused by fingerprints and scratches. Ultra-fast Transfer Speed SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface enables blazing-fast speed performance to quickly transfer large files including HD videos, high-resolution photos and great numbers of documents in seconds. 3-year Warranty The Armor A60 is backed by a 3-year warranty that guarantees complete services and technical support. Box Contains 1 x Silicon Power Armor A60 External Hard Drive 1 x USB 3.0 Cable *MUST READ – 4GB Large File Transferring* The A60 is pre-formatted to FAT32, so you could use it directly on Mac or Windows without formatting. However, if you’d like to transfer a single file larger than 4GB, please re-format the drive to exFAT before doing so. (*Please backup your drive before reformat.)

Comes with three cables – one USB C & two USB Type A (4.21 in & 21.65 in), ideal for easy data transfer between your USB based PC and Type C enabled devices

Military-grade shockproof and IPX7 waterproof protection

Sturdy aluminum casing enables high pressure-resistant function to withstand up to 500 kg of force

Cable storage design for simple cable carrying

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface, backward compatible with USB 2.0