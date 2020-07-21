Silicon Power 1TB Black Rugged Portable External Hard Drive Armor A60, Shockproof USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Xbox and PS4 – New Version



No More Deleting Your Favorite Games The Armor A60 allows you to easily free up the storage of your console’s internal drive for Xbox and PS4. Just plug the A60 directly into your USB port on your Xbox or PlayStation 4 console and run through an easy setup process within just a few minutes, and you will have more space to store your latest games. Military-grade Shockproof & Water-resistant Armor A60 incorporates ultra-rugged rubber casing and internal suspension system, which enable perfect buffer effect and assure rigid protections against crushes, dust and spraying water. Cable-carry Design The innovative slot design is equipped for simple cable carrying and storing. Anti-slip, Anti-scratch Armor A60 exercises the special surface texture that can not only allow anti-slip function but also keep the drive from damages caused by fingerprints and scratches. Ultra-fast Transfer Speed SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface enables blazing-fast speed performance to quickly transfer large files including HD videos, high-resolution photos and great numbers of documents in seconds. 3-year Warranty The Armor A60 is backed by a 3-year warranty that guarantees complete services and technical support. Box Contains 1 x Silicon Power Armor A60 External Hard Drive 1 x USB 3.0 Cable

[PS4 / XBOX COMPATIBLE] Ideal for gaming enthusiasts Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim (PS4 System Software version 4.50 or higher).

[ALL-ROUND DATA PROTECTION] Military-grade shockproof and IPX4 water-resistant protection

[NO MORE MISSING CABLES] Cable-carry design for easy cable storage

Supported OS: Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x

[For Windows User] The A60 is pre-formatted as NTFS, so you could use it directly on Windows [For Mac Users] Reformatting will be required for Mac operating systems