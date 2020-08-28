Silica Takes on a Strange ‘Half Way’ Form in Meteorite Impacts, Experiment Suggests

What happens to materials in Earth’s crust when a meteorite slams into them? Specifically, what happens to the quartz found in many different rock types? Scientists thought they already knew the answer – but new lab tests suggest we might have to think again.

In the absence of any imminent meteorite strikes, researchers used a custom contraption called a continuum gas-gun together with X-ray diffraction measurements to study what happened when quartz samples were hit by projectiles at ultra-high speeds.

The projectiles were shot with several times the force of a regular bullet coming from a rifle, subjecting the quartz samples to around 300,000 times normal atmospheric pressure. The results caused a strange transformation in the quartz that wasn’t what was expected.

Up until now, it had been assumed that silica minerals such as quartz, under these sorts of conditions, would transform into either a dense crystalline form known as stishovite, or a dense glassy structure.

What actually happened was the quartz became something between the two: a novel disordered crystalline phase that’s half way between full stishovite and full glass. Once the initial pressure subsided, the new structure couldn’t be maintained, however.

“Dynamic compression experiments allowed us to put this long-standing debate to…