Silent majorities are a misnomer

The polling, obviously, suggests that Trump is in a large amount of trouble. Most disapprove of his performance on race relations, and he trails former Vice President Joe Biden by high single digits in the polls.
A look at history reveals that the thought of a silent majority is truly a misnomer. While majorities may not be out in the street, they aren’t silent. They make their viewpoints clear in the polling.
Yet the polling during the time indicated that Nixon was heavily supported on Vietnam. When that he gave his famous speech on the silent majority in November 1969, his approval rating on the matter was averaging about 60%. Nixon was clearly correct that the majority of everyone was behind him — they just weren’t “silent” in the polling.
Trump needs to be hoping that not just are his supporters maybe not showing up to these protests but they aren’t speaking with pollsters, either.
During Nixon’s time, the polling was about as accurate as I’ve ever seen it be. You can easily see this by examining final Gallup polls in both midterm and two presidential elections throughout the height of the Vietnam War.
1970 midterms: Final Gallup poll had Democrats up by 6 points in the House. They took it by 9 points.
1972 president: Final Gallup poll put Nixon up 24 points. He crushed Democrat George McGovern by 23 points.
Over those four elections, the common polling error was just 1.5 points. Just as importantly, the polling did not, normally, underestimate the medial side that had the supposed silent majority.
Trump in fact is this unpopular, and that he really is this disliked in terms of how people believe he could be handling race relations. He’s no Nixon.