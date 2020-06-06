Silent majorities are a misnomer

The polling, obviously, suggests that Trump is in a large amount of trouble. Most disapprove of his performance on race relations, and he trails former Vice President Joe Biden by high single digits in the polls.

A look at history reveals that the thought of a silent majority is truly a misnomer. While majorities may not be out in the street, they aren’t silent. They make their viewpoints clear in the polling.

Yet the polling during the time indicated that Nixon was heavily supported on Vietnam. When that he gave his famous speech on the silent majority in November 1969, his approval rating on the matter was averaging about 60%. Nixon was clearly correct that the majority of everyone was behind him — they just weren’t “silent” in the polling.

Compare Nixon’s situation with Trump’s. Trump’s approval rating on race relations in a CBS News poll out this week was 33%, or about 1 / 2 of what Nixon’s was on the issue that sparked the protests. A nearly identical 32% told the ABC News/Ipsos KnowledgePanel poll they disapprove of Trump’s “response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

Trump needs to be hoping that not just are his supporters maybe not showing up to these protests but they aren’t speaking with pollsters, either.

During Nixon’s time, the polling was about as accurate as I’ve ever seen it be. You can easily see this by examining final Gallup polls in both midterm and two presidential elections throughout the height of the Vietnam War.

1966 midterms: Final Final Gallup poll had Democrats winning the national House vote by 5 points. They won it by 3 points.

1968 president: Final Final Gallup poll had Nixon ahead by 1 point nationally. His national margin ended up being 1 point.

1970 midterms: Final Gallup poll had Democrats up by 6 points in the House. They took it by 9 points.

1972 president: Final Gallup poll put Nixon up 24 points. He crushed Democrat George McGovern by 23 points.

Over those four elections, the common polling error was just 1.5 points. Just as importantly, the polling did not, normally, underestimate the medial side that had the supposed silent majority.

Indeed, there’s nothing which has happened throughout the Trump era to indicate that the national polling showing him to be unpopular or behind Biden is wrong. The national polling in 2016 had Trump losing the most popular vote by 3 to 4 points . He lost it by 2 points. The national generic congressional ballot had Democrats ahead by nearly 9 points heading into the 2018 midterm. They won it by nearly 9 points

Trump in fact is this unpopular, and that he really is this disliked in terms of how people believe he could be handling race relations. He’s no Nixon.