Sikh pilgrims in deadly Pakistan train crash

At least 19 individuals have been killed after a train hit a van carrying Sikh pilgrims in north-eastern Pakistan.

The crash, involving a Karachi-Lahore express train, happened on a level crossing near Sheikhupura, in Punjab province, police said.

All the dead are considered from one family, and were on their way home from Nankana, one of many Sikh religion’s main websites. Eight the others were hurt.

It employs a string of recent fatal accidents on Pakistan’s railways.

More than 70 people died when a Karachi-Rawalpindi train caught fire during its journey in November a year ago.

It was just one of significantly more than 100 railway-related incidents in the country a year ago.

Officials said the driver of the van in Friday’s accident had tried to have a short cut to avoid the crossing, where in actuality the gates were closed. Initial reports suggested the crossing had no barrier.

Sheikhupura police told Dawn newspaper that there have been 25-26 people travelling in the van, adding that women and children were among the casualties.