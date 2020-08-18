Signing new Concorde Agreement brings “stability and growth”

The Maranello organisation is the second of the 10 existing groups to officially reveal that it has actually registered, following a declaration from McLaren earlier today.

Today is the due date for early signing of the new offer, with groups ensured a monetary bonus offer if they fulfill it. The last due date for signing is at completion of the month. All groups are anticipated to fulfill the earlier due date.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri worried that the new offer brings “stability and growth” to the sport.

“We are pleased to have signed up again to what is commonly known as the Concorde Agreement, which will regulate F1 for the next five years,” statedCamilleri “It is an important step to ensure the stability and growth of the sport. We are very confident that the collaboration with the FIA and Liberty Media can make F1 even more attractive and spectacular, while preserving its status as the ultimate technological challenge.

“Racing is in Ferrari’s DNA and it is no coincidence that the Scuderia is the only team that has participated in every edition of the FIA Formula One World Championship, becoming an integral and essential part of its success, today as in the past and, above all, in the future.”

F1 employer Chase Carey likewise worried the group’s durability in the sport.

