The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia commented on the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov that Azerbaijan has repeatedly offered Armenia a peace treaty.

In response to Armenpress’ question, RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan also commented on the statement of Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu on the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”.



– Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan has repeatedly offered Armenia a peace agreement and that despite the difficulties, it is possible to think about normalization of relations. How would you comment on this statement?

– The Armenian government has adopted a strategy to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia և, naturally, it is ready to take steps in that direction. As for the signing of a specific peace treaty, it has been repeatedly stated at the highest level that this is one of the priorities on the government’s agenda.



– For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”. What is the position of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on this statement?

This is an incomprehensible word for us, everyone knows about it. On the other hand, the opening of regional communications is also one of the priorities of the Government, and concrete steps are being taken in this direction, including within the framework of the “Armenian Crossroads” project.