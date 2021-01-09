Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, as per the latest data, publicly slammed the social media giant, Facebook. Musk took to the social media platform, Twitter, to make the delivery of his claims surrounding Facebook and the promotion of Signal. The incident took place on Thursday.

Must, the tech mogul, posted claims that accused Facebook of the latest updates of its messaging app, WhatsApp. He made accusations with regard to the privacy policies of the app which is supposed to be encrypted securely. Musk in his post made a recommendation for an alternative. He asked his followers to start using Signal instead.

Signal Vs WhatsApp

This tweet was further retweeted by another official of the social media giant, Twitter itself. It was done by Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter. The retweet was done just after the Signal account made their respective tweet.

They made it known to the followers through Twitter that there is a current delay in the working process of the app. They mentioned that owing to a bulk of new joiners to the app, there was a delay in the verification codes. Signal also mentioned that they were the problem would be fixed as soon as possible. Their tweet did not fail to mention that they were really excited about the growing popularity of the app.

Both WhatsApp and Signal are messaging apps with encrypted features. Although there have been cases of security bugs with regard to both the apps, the issue has been resolved. The Signal is known to protect the data of the users against any entity that tries to seek information. The app further adds certain features that help users to get more anonymous wherever it is needed.