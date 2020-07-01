Sign Language Interpreter Struggles As Biden Rants Incoherently

Presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave another one of his rambling, incoherent speeches yesterday. This one was so bad, the sign language interpreter seemingly couldn’t maintain.

In a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, the former vice president recounted what that he cast as President Donald Trump’s missteps, from Trump’s early dismissals of the herpes virus to his more recent refusals to wear a mask in public appearances. His speech —marked with long pauses, confusion, and hyperbole— was so disastrous, even the sign language interpreter seemed to give up.

Biden indicated he was trying to “simplify” things for the audience. President Trump shared a hilarious clip of the speech, set to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” background music. You can watch the video below:

Clearly, it was not “simple.” In the midst of the ramble-fest and dead air, Biden’s sign language interpreter, who appeared visibly befuddled by what she heard, did actually surrender. Her eyes nervously darted off to the side as though she was looking at some body off camera.

Also during yesterday’s speech, Biden hurled still another “lying dog face” insult, this time fond of a Fox News reporter who later questioned him about his cognitive abilities.

As the press conference drew to a close, the reporter, who had already asked two questions, said, “One last question, real quick.” A grinning Biden interrupted him, saying, “you’re a lying dog face…” before letting him carry on.

The reporter then said, “I’m 65, I don’t have the word recollection that I used to have, I forget my train of thought from time to time, you’ve got 12 years on me, sir—have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?”

Biden responded by saying he is “constantly tested.”

He said, “All you gotta do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.” Oh, we’re watching, Joe. The planet is watching…

The former vice president drew criticism earlier in the day this year after he called 21-year-old university student Madison Moore “a lying dog-faced pony soldier” after she asked about his poor performance in Iowa during a rally in Hampton, New Hampshire. When the girl said she had never been to a caucus, Biden replied, “No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

Moore later spoke from the incident, calling as soon as “humiliating” and said Biden attempted to “invalidate me by exposing my inexperience.” Biden’s camp later said the line was obtained from a scene in a John Wayne movie, in which a Native American chief identifies Wayne as a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

The former vice president’s mental acuity and age has become the subject of media scrutiny and a target for President Trump and his campaign who have pushed the narrative that Biden is the candidate who is addled.

Since launching his White House bid last April, 77-year-old Biden has made a number of public gaffes, often stumbling over his speech or forgetting facts during campaign events or interviews. There appears cause for concern.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 1, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

