Sigma fp Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Sigma, popularly known for its lenses, recently launched a brand new mirrorless camera called the Sigma fp, that is now available in India. Sigma’s camera lineup might not be as well-known as its lenses here, nevertheless the new fp is touted as the world’s smallest full-frame mirrorless camera, which makes it special. That’s not totally all; it’s fashioned with professional videographers in mind and boasts of in-camera RAW video recording, timecode, and lots more cinema-grade features.

Like most full-frame cameras, that one comes at a steep sticker price of Rs. 2,15,000 for just the human body. It’s time and energy to see what this professional-level camera is similar to to use on a day-to-day basis, and whether it’s wise for you to pick it within the more main-stream choices on the market.

Sigma fp design

The design of the Sigma fp is a thing that we straight away loved. The body is deceptively small for a full-frame camera and it appears like just a small block of metal and rubber. With the battery and Sdcard inserted, the weight remains only about 422g, which is quite light. The compact body can be somewhat pocketable (without a lens attached of course).

The body is made from aluminium, which makes it very sturdy. The whole structure is claimed to be dust-proof and splash-proof. The Sigma fp is designed to be adaptable and flexible, which explains why you don’t get any integral flash as well as an electronic viewfinder. The camera ships with the HU-11 hot-shoe flash unit, just in case you need to use an external one. Even the clips on the sides for a camera strap are both removable; held in position with standard tripod mounts.

The Sigma fp includes a dedicated switch for changing between stills and video shooting

Another unique and conspicuous addition is really a heatsink, the ridged edges that are visible just round the edges of the rear display. Sigma says this should help control temperatures when shooting for prolonged periods, specially in 4K RAW. Coming to the buttons and ports, we’ve a USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen1) port, HDMI (Type-D); a 6-pin terminal, and a dedicated microphone port on the left. All of those are included in rubber flaps, but the one for the HDMI port isn’t attached with the camera, so it might be easy to misplace. There’s no built-in headphones socket for monitoring audio, which means you need to use an accessory.

You get a decent selection of buttons on the top and back of the camera, along with some dedicated ones for tweaking the tone and colour. There’s a switch to alter between Still and Cine modes, which we found very handy. You also obtain a dedicated record button, two dials, and shortcuts for the quick settings (QS button), and AEL (exposure lock).

The display on the Sigma fp is sharp while offering good visibility even outdoors

The Sigma fp features a 3.1-inch touchscreen with a 2.1 million dot resolution. The screen is fixed and doesn’t tilt or flip in any way, but considering that the camera was created to be used having an external monitor, this must not be a huge dealbreaker. The battery compartment and SD card slot (up to UHD-II speeds supported) are on the underside of the camera. You can even record footage straight to a portable SSD via the Type-C port.

Overall, the quality and finish of the Sigma fp are impressive. The matte black material doesn’t grab smudges or dirt easily, it’s incredibly compact, and we love the modular nature of the design. However, if you’re likely to be applying this camera with out a rig, it could not be great.

For instance, the fp does not have a handgrip, as the front is completely flat. This did not give us the best confidence when shooting with one hand. We also found the rear dial to be a little fiddly, since it has a little play and will easily be rotated with even an accidental touch. However, the standard and feedback of other buttons and switches are extremely good.

Sigma fp specifications and features

The Sigma fp features a 24.6-megapixel, full-frame Bayer CMOS sensor. Sigma has only used a digital shutter here, which is how this camera is able to achieve 18fps burst shooting. The fp uses the L-mount, which makes it compatible with lenses from Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma, alongside Sigma’s own DSLR and Cine lenses using adapters, that you can have to buy separately. An optional MC-21 mount adapter lets you use Canon EF lenses too.

For stills, the fp is with the capacity of shooting 14-bit RAW (DNG) images. It has an ISO range of 100-25,600 (expandable to 6-1,02,400), and a maximum shutter speed of 1/8,000 of an additional. The Sigma fp has 49 selectable autofocus points and depends on contrast detection autofocus. There’s no on-sensor phase detection autofocus here, which is why continuous autofocus is really a little slow.

The Sigma fp is straightforward to handle, because of its compactness

When it involves video, the Sigma fp can record in 12-bit CinemaDNG (8-bit for in-camera recoding) or in the MOV format using H.264, if you’d like something that’s easier to share and edit. You can shoot at up to 4K 30fps, with other framerates such as 24p and 25p are also available. Full-HD resolution videos may be shot at up to 120fps. The fp can also capture metadata such as for instance a timecode, for use in filmmaking. It supports features such as the power to adjust the shutter angle, a frame guide for different cinema-grade aspect ratios, and has something called ‘Director’s Viewfinder,’ which simulates how the frame would look on cinema cameras including the Red Mostro 8K.

Sigma sent us the 45mm f/2.8 DG DN lens with the fp for our review. This is part of Sigma’s ‘Contemporary’ series and features a focus ring and an aperture rung. This prime lens doesn’t have any stabilisation of its own, meaning you’ll have to depend on the camera’s electronic stabilisation.

The menu system of the Sigma fp is rather simple and easy to have used to. It’s segmented into three main categories — Shoot, Play, and System. The Shoot menu has multiple tabs which let you configure things like Auto ISO, drive mode, bracketing, HDR, crop mode, and stabilisation. The Shoot menu changes based on whether you’re in the Still or Cine mode. Some additional features promised for future software updates include HDR for video recording; Cinemagraph, which lets you create animated GIFs from small video clips; the capability to play and review RAW footage on the camera it self; and the capability to record video using the Director’s Viewfinder option.

Sigma fp performance and battery life

We begin with the video performance of the Sigma fp, since that’s its primary purpose. The small size made it very convenient to shoot video on the go along with to capture candid moments. This camera can be handy for street shooting since it does not draw a lot of attention. We primarily used the fp handheld, but professionals will ideally want to utilize it with a gimbal or in a camera rig, which is where its true potential lies.

Still, for casual shooting using the MOV format, we were very impressed with the quality of videos that the Sigma fp managed to capture. Colours were accurate, sharpness was excellent, and the prime lens we used produced some excellent bokeh. Video quality was equally impressive in low light, with good detail, sharpness and colours. The fp does hunt for focus a bit more than usual in low light, especially when wanting to focus on distant objects.

One of the best options that come with the fp is the power to play around with various tone and colour settings through the dedicated buttons while recording. There are a large number of preset colour options or filters to select from, and the effectiveness of each filter can be adjusted based on your look of shooting. The ‘Tone’ button lets you manipulate shadows and highlights on the fly, which we found immensely helpful.

Coming to the camera’s other features, there is certainly face and eye detection, which is effective as soon as you point it at a human subject. Continuous autofocus isn’t very quick, as a result of contrast detection AF system, but in the event that you tap another area in the viewfinder and press the shutter half way, the focus jumps quickly. There is tracking autofocus too, but this isn’t available in Cine mode. We tried the electronic stabilisation, and found that it can an ok job of stabilising video. While shooting, the Sigma fp did get warm but never too hot.

Switching to photo mode, the Sigma fp is very competent in this region too. The stills we captured had excellent levels of detail. The edges around objects had good sharpness, and colours were pretty accurately represented. Burst mode works perfectly, and thanks to the electronic shutter, it’s virtually silent. Stills captured in low light had good dynamic range and detail. Noise was managed very well and colours were well represented.

Close-up shot from the Sigma fp: ISO 800, f/2.8, 1/500, 45mm (resized for web, tap to see larger image)

Portrait shot from the Sigma fp: ISO 100, f/2.8, 1/100, 45mm (resized for web, tap to see larger image)

Shot utilizing the ‘Cinema’ colour profile: ISO 160, f/2.8, 1/500, 45mm (resized for web, tap to see larger image)

Low-light shot using the Sigma fp: ISO 6,400, f/2.8, 1/50, 45mm (resized for web, tap to see larger image)

With a UHS-II class Sdcard in the camera, we didn’t need certainly to wait a long time before burst pictures were saved. We wish the touchscreen had a bit more functionality, as apart from using it to shift focus and zoom into a graphic in playback mode, it can’t be used to connect to the quick settings or in the main menus. We still managed to get around quickly utilizing the two dials, but it could have been nice to have had the option to make use of the touchscreen.

HDR for stills is handy when you need more dynamic range, but HDR photos of men and women didn’t always turn out great. Skin tones looked somewhat reddish, but for landscapes, it was not too bad.

We put the Sigma fp through our ISO test to always check how usable the higher ISO levels actually are. The camera delivered exceptional sharpness till about ISO 3,200, at which point, we began to notice mild noise and a dip in sharpness. There was not much of an improvement after this till ISO 12,800, where details took a more visible drop.

ISO test (tap to see full-sized image)

However, noise levels were still very much in balance. At the utmost native ISO of 25,600 details and textures looked noticeably smoothened and sharpness was considerably paid down. Going through the expanded ISO range, we saw that image quality was still salvageable till ISO 51,200, but going beyond that, it took a big hit.

Battery life wasn’t the very best. When only shooting stills, we squeezed around 220-250 shots per charge, of course, if we recorded a few 4K video clips among, this number dropped to about 175 shots. You’ll probably want a spare battery handy all through shoots. You can record video when this camera is connected to an external power source too. The bundled USB Type-C charger can fully charge the battery within two hours. You may charge also charge it using an electrical bank if needed.

Verdict

The Sigma fp might appear to be a conventional mirrorless camera but it’s anything but that. It’s made to compete with professional-grade cameras including the Cinema Pocket series from Blackmagic, as opposed to offerings from Sony or Nikon. The biggest benefit of the fp is its size and flexible nature, which makes it simple to fit into any rig or professional setup. Plus, its compatibility with an array of lenses can be an added bonus. The construction is excellent, video quality is excellent, high-ISO performance is solid, and stills are also decent.

Focusing speed and battery life might be better, of course, if you are looking for something for more casual use, then cameras such as the Sony A7 III or even Nikon Z6 will be better options. However, if you are looking for a compact camera with cinema-level features for filmmaking, you will dsicover the Sigma fp more inviting.

Price (M.R.P)