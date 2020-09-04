Sigh of relief as UPL clubs, Secretariat receive Fifa financial solidarity grants

The appropriation of the cash had actually been authorized after the regional FA’s Executive Committee pondered on the matter on August 17

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) Secretariat has actually validated the invoice of a Covid -19 financial increase from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

The Fufa’s Executive Committee fulfilled on August 17 to authorize the appropriation of the cashes to both the secretariat and the private clubs. The federation went even more to state how the funds will be paid out to the recipients within a fortnight.

Fufa had more discussed the assistance was targeted for utilisation of the funds to assist the football fraternity to handle the existing and post Covid -19 impacts to the video game in Uganda.

“UPL Secretariat and StarTimes Ugandan Premier League (SUPL) clubs are happy to have received Fifa Covid-19 relief funds as per the notification by circular No:1113. UPL Secretariat received USh52,000,000 million,” a declaration read

“The SUPL clubs completely have actually gotten USh526,720,000 million while each private SUPL club has actually got USh32,920,000 million. This cash is to balance out financial losses both at UPL secretariat and at club level.

“The UPL Secretariat and the clubs enjoy to be able to utilize this cash to pay incomes, pay lease and other exceptional overheads …