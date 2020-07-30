SiForce Lockbox Slim 1TB Encrypted USB Drive + SiForce Portable External Hard Drive Case



Encrypted External Hard Drive



The portable encrypted external drive is Windows / Mac Compatible.

Extra security measures guard against brute force password cracking to ensure your data remains safe.

The portable external hard drive is the ultimate on-the-go solution features a plug-and-play design and includes a hard drive storage case to ensure your important documents, files, and data remain safe while on and off the field.

Capacity

1TB

2TB

500GB SSD

1TB

500GB SSD

Interface

USB 3.0

USB 3.0

USB 3.0

USB 3.0

USB 3.0

Max Data Transfer

5 gb/s

5 gb/s

5 gb/s

5 gb/s

5 gb/s

Formatting

PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)

PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)

PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)

PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)

PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)

Dimensions

5″ x 3″ x 0.5″

5″ x 3″ x 0.5″

5″ x 3″ x 0.5″

5″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″

5″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″

Secured with military-grade AES 256 encryption, accessible through a 4-8 digit pin.

Instantaneously encrypt data with hardware encryption technology through a superspeed USB 3.0 connection.

No idle time-out: Edit your files directly from your Lockbox without fear of losing your progress.

Includes a compact hard shell case to store or transport the external hard drive, as well as USB 3.0 A Male to Micro B Male power cable and microfiber screen wipe.

The internal drives in the Lockbox Slim are forensically wiped in the USA for security and added reliability.