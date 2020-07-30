SiForce Lockbox Slim 1TB Encrypted USB Drive + SiForce Portable External Hard Drive Case

Price: $149.99
(as of Jul 30,2020 23:35:00 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Encrypted External Hard Drive
The portable encrypted external drive is Windows / Mac Compatible.
Extra security measures guard against brute force password cracking to ensure your data remains safe.
The portable external hard drive is the ultimate on-the-go solution features a plug-and-play design and includes a hard drive storage case to ensure your important documents, files, and data remain safe while on and off the field.
Capacity
1TB
2TB
500GB SSD
1TB
500GB SSD
Interface
USB 3.0
USB 3.0
USB 3.0
USB 3.0
USB 3.0
Max Data Transfer
5 gb/s
5 gb/s
5 gb/s
5 gb/s
5 gb/s
Formatting
PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)
PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)
PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)
PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)
PC (NFTS) or Mac (ExFat)
Dimensions
5″ x 3″ x 0.5″
5″ x 3″ x 0.5″
5″ x 3″ x 0.5″
5″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″
5″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″
Secured with military-grade AES 256 encryption, accessible through a 4-8 digit pin.
Instantaneously encrypt data with hardware encryption technology through a superspeed USB 3.0 connection.
No idle time-out: Edit your files directly from your Lockbox without fear of losing your progress.
Includes a compact hard shell case to store or transport the external hard drive, as well as USB 3.0 A Male to Micro B Male power cable and microfiber screen wipe.
The internal drives in the Lockbox Slim are forensically wiped in the USA for security and added reliability.