Sierra Club to address racist, white supremacist history, overhaul leadership

“The Sierra Club is a 128-year-old organization with a complex history, some of which has caused significant and immeasurable harm,” the company’s executive director, Michael Brune, stated in an open letter published on its site. “As defenders of Black life pull down Confederate monuments across the country, we must also take this moment to reexamine our past and our substantial role in perpetuating white supremacy.”

While Muir’s “writings taught generations of people to see the sacredness of nature,” he likewise “made derogatory comments about Black people and Indigenous peoples that drew on deeply harmful racist stereotypes,” according toBrune Muir was a buddy of Henry Fairfield Osborn, another conservationist who upheld white supremacist views and assisted to discovered the American Eugenics Society.

Other early Sierra Club members, consisting of Joseph LeConte and David Starr Jordan, likewise held white supremacist perspectives. For example, Jordan supported forced sanitation laws and established the Human Betterment Foundation, a group whose research study later on influenced eugenics legislation in Nazi Germany.

“The whiteness and privilege of our early membership fed into a very dangerous idea — one that’s still circulating today. It’s the idea that exploring, enjoying, and protecting the outdoors can be separated from human affairs,” Brune stated.

Aside from the article, the Sierra Club will reorganize its leadership to be more inclusive. The company will dedicate $5 million towards supporting the Sierra Club’s staffing overhaul and combating racial oppression.

“To begin with, we are redesigning our leadership structure so that Black, Indigenous, and other leaders of color at the Sierra Club make up the majority of the team making top-level organizational decisions,” Brune stated. “We will initiate similar changes to elevate the voices and experiences of staff of color across the organization. We know that the systems of power that got us here will not enable the transformational change we need.”

The Sierra Club was established in1982 As of this year, it has more than 3 million members.