Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion By Reuters

©Reuters A staffer deals with a magnetic resonance imaging device at an assembly line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen
BERLIN (Reuters) – German health group Siemens Healthineers (DE:-RRB- stated on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc (N:-RRB- in an offer that values the U.S. maker of gadgets and software application fortreating cancer at $164 billion.
Under the predetermined offer, Siemens Healthineers would acquire all shares in Varian at $17750 in a money, which represents a 24% premium to the American business’s closing cost on Friday.
