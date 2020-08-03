Siemens Healthineers plans two-step 7.5 billion euro capital hike for Varian acquisition: sources By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A workshop of computed tomography (CT) scanners of medical gadget company Siemens Healthineers in Shanghai, China



MUNICH (Reuters) – Siemens Healthineers (DE:-RRB- plans a two-step capital boost to raise 7.5 billion euros ($ 8.80 billion) through share positionings to assist fund its acquisition of Varian Medical Systems (N:-RRB-, sources near to the matter stated onMonday

The German health group stated on Sunday it was purchasing U.S. peer Varian in a $164 billion offer that looks for to develop the international leader in cancer care options.

Varian shares increased 22% in early trading on Monday, while Healthineers’ shares were down 6.7% at 41.00 euros each on issues that Healthineers was paying a high rate.

Healthineers stated on Sunday that it would pay $17750 each for Varian shares, a 24% premium to the shares’ closing rate on Friday.

Shares in moms and dad business Siemens, nevertheless, increased 3.7% on Monday to 112.28 euros.

Healthineers stated it plans to raise approximately 7.5 billion euros in equity to fund the offer, with the rest originating from financial obligation that moms and dad Siemens will offer.

To prevent raising the cash through a rights problem, Healthineers plans to put up to 10% of shares on the marketplace utilizing its authorised capital later on this year. The …