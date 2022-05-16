Armenian-Russian University Siem Siemens, one of the largest industrial and technological companies in Europe, has signed a research grant agreement.

“This cooperation opens wide horizons for our university to provide highly qualified staff across the country, as well as to increase the competitiveness of our robot students and graduates in the labor market,” said Arman Daryan, Head of the Chair of Mathematics and Mathematical Modeling at RAU. He added that the Armenian-Russian University has been cooperating with Siemens since 2020 (formerly Mentor Graphics), during which time Siemens praised the high professionalism of the Armenian-Russian University team and stressed the need for further cooperation.

According to the signed agreement, the team of the Armenian-Russian University will solve problems of optimization of electronic systems design. The design of electronic systems includes a set of software designed to facilitate the design of electronic devices ստեղծ the creation of chips.

It should be noted that “Siemens” is an international technology concern, which works in the fields of automation, digitalization, industrial, ICT infrastructure, energy distribution.

