Sidney, Iowa veteran restores military graves by hand

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) – Forty years back, Novie White retired from active service as an Air Force captain, however the 76- year-old provided himself a life time objective.

“I’m a veteran taking care of my fellow brothers who served honorably,” he stated.

Nearly 600 veterans who are buried in the Sidney cemetery have a medallion honoring the wars in which they combated.

Time has actually taken its toll on rusting signs of service, however White has a method to have them all stand high and shine once again.

It’s a house mixture of white vinegar and salt. The medallions come out tidy after about 4 hours of soaking.

Wrapping each in tinfoil is White’s not-so-secret service.

“A cleaning battery activity and I got this off the DIY channel on the internet,” he stated.

White has actually brought back medallions honoring veterans from the War of 1812, the Spanish-American War and both World Wars.

He connects a red painted pipeline which alerts cemetery lawn mowers where every one stands.

After years in military and civil service, White is still difficult at work costs long hours bring back the medallions that honor those who defended their nation.

“This medallion and stake are going to stand tall 20 years from now,” he stated.

White hopes the objective will live out the male.

“Hopefully when I’m gone, somebody else will come out here and …