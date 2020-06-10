‘Sickening’ police assault in east London condemned by Priti Patel

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, said attacks on officers appear to be increasing, adding: “Yet again this starkly shows the dangers @metpoliceuk face and the bravery they show each and every day keeping Londoners safe.”

Chairman Ken Marsh said: “We are not society’s punchbags. We have families we want to go home to at the end of every shift. But the dangers are stark. And seemingly escalating.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Sickening, shocking & disgraceful.

“My thoughts are with the outstanding @metpoliceuk officers who were subject to this disgusting violent attack.”

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, said: “Horrific, stomach churning scenes.

“Disgusting behaviour from those who attack the officers, those who film what’s going on and those who do nothing. They are cowards, the lot of them.”

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said two men, aged 20 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police. They remain in custody in an east London police station.

Superintendent Martin Rolston said: “This incident, which was captured on someone’s mobile phone is really shocking.

“My officers went to the help of a member of the public – who asked for their help – after stating which they had been assaulted. What happened next is just a reminder of the risks our officers take whilst going about their duties.

“It is fortunate that their injuries aren’t more serious. There is no place for this amount of violence on our streets.