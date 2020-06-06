Sicily launches inquiry into fire in ‘migrant boats graveyard’ | World news

Prosecutors in Sicily have launched an arson investigation into a fire on Friday night time on the island of Lampedusa that destroyed the “migrant boats graveyard”, a key image of the migration disaster.

Hundreds of dilapidated boats left behind over time by migrants arriving in Italy from north Africa went up in flames, inflicting panic for a number of hours amongst islanders in what investigators imagine was a politically motivated assault.

The fire, which destroyed a whole lot of boats deserted close to the port, is the second act of vandalism of pro-migrant symbols on Lampedusa in every week. On 3 June, the Gateway to Europe (Porta d’Europa) monument, designed by artist Mimmo Paladino in 2008 as a memorial to migrants who died making the crossing, was wrapped by vandals in plastic baggage.









The ‘Door of Europe’ (Porta d’Europa) was wrapped by vandals in plastic baggage. Photograph: Ciro Fusco/EPA



“We shall enlist all possible resources to shed light on these episodes of intolerance that have placed the hospitable people of Lampedusa in an unflattering light,” mentioned Salvatore Vella, the prosecutor in Agrigento who’s investigating the assaults. He expressed considerations in regards to the impact on tourism, a significant a part of the island’s economic system. “Lampedusa must not become the site of urban guerrilla war.”

At the peak of the migrant disaster in 2015, greater than 21,000 asylum seekers landed in Lampedusa, the southernmost level of Italy. Arrivals have since fallen by greater than 80% however a whole lot of migrants nonetheless discover their solution to the island, with 600 disembarking final week.

In current years, some Lampedusa residents have accused Italy’s leaders of abandoning the island and inserting the administration of the migration disaster on their shoulders.

“There’s a precise strategy to create a climate of tension and intolerance towards a very trying situation for our island,” mentioned Totò Martello, the mayor of Lampedusa, referring to the island’s fragile economic system and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism.