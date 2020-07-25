Siblings burglarize ex-boyfriend’s residence; arrested | Crime News

Dothan siblings were arrested Thursday after authorities state the sibling and sis broke into the house of the sis’s previous partner.

Andrea LaJayce Sanders, 20, and Anthonio Fidel Sanders Jr., 21, are both charged with second-degree robbery.

“During the investigation it was determined the siblings unlawfully made entry into Sanders’ ex-boyfriend’s residence,” DothanSgt Tim Mullis stated.

The ex-boyfriend and his brand-new sweetheart were inside the house at the time the supposed crime took place.

No injuries were reported. No residential or commercial property was reported taken.

The siblings run out prison on a $15,000 bond each.

Source link