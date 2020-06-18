Siberia’s prolonged unusually warm weather is an ‘alarming sign’: scientist

But in Siberia, it was not just May that was warmer than usual — the location experienced periods of higher-than-average surface air temperatures through the duration of winter and spring, with warmer temperatures particularly from January, C3S found.

“It is undoubtedly an alarming sign,” said Freja Vamborg, a senior C3S scientist.

Siberia will see large temperature variations month-to-month and year-on-year, and there have been months in previous years once the temperature anomalies were bigger than what the location has experienced in the past half a year, C3S said. But, based on C3S, it’s unusual to see warmer-than-average temperatures for so many months in a row.

Although the Earth in general is warming, temperature rises don’t occur evenly over the planet, Vamborg said.

She said western Siberia stands out as a region that displays more of a warming trend with higher variations in temperature.

Scientists say the Arctic region is warming , normally, twice as quickly as the remaining portion of the planet as a result of global warming.

Russia recorded its hottest cold weather in the 140-year history of meteorological observations, state-run Hydrometeorological Center of Russia reported earlier this year

Effects of warmer temperatures

The warmer temperatures already seem to be having negative impacts.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a state of emergency in the Siberian city of Norilsk after 20,000 a lot of fuel spilled into a nearby river from the power station.

Nornickel, the power company’s parent, said the building blocks of the storage tank possibly sank due to thawing permafrost, highlighting the dangers increasingly warming temperatures pose to Arctic infrastructure and ecosystems, based on Russian state news agency TASS.

“Right now we can assume … that due to abnormally mild summer temperatures recorded in the past years, permafrost could have melted and the pillars under the platform could have sank,” said Nornickel chief operating officer Sergey Dyachenko, according to TASS.

Sergey Verkhovets, coordinator of Arctic projects for Russia’s WWF branch, said that the incident generated catastrophic consequences.

“We will be seeing the repercussions for years to come,” Verkhovets said. “We are talking about dead fish, polluted plumage of birds, and poisoned animals.”