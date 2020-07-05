Siberian tiger kills Swiss zookeeper in enclosure as visitors watch

‘CATASTROPHIC’ ELEPHANT DEATHS MYSTERY: HUNDREDS HAVE DROPPED DEAD IN BOTSWANA, AN NO ONE KNOWS WHY

“Sadly, all help came too late. The woman died at the scene,” Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl said.

Irina was born in 2015 at a zoo in the Danish city of Odense and utilized in Zurich last year. Zurich zoo director Severin Dressen said the tiger behaved normally before the attack.

An investigation is underway to determine why the keeper was in the enclosure at the same time as the tiger, Hoedl said.

Dressen said the keeper was a long-term member of the zoo staff.

“Our full sympathy is by using the family members of the victim,” he said.

The zoo called the incident “extremely tragic,” but noted that the attack was part of Irina’s “natural instincts” as a wild animal dealing by having an intruder in her territory. Therefore, the zoo said, the tiger would face no consequences for the attack.

Visitors and colleagues who witnessed the attack were receiving psychological counseling, that he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The zoo, which only recently reopened adhering to a coronavirus-related shutdown, remained closed Sunday. It is likely to reopen Monday, although the tiger complex will continue to be closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.