Siberian Husky, Nick, Takes Top Prize at Beverly Hills Dog Show

A Siberian Husky walked away with the highest prize at this yr’s Beverly Hills Dog Show — and with one look at him, it is simple to see why.

The doggo’s title is Nick, and he took prime honors at the 4th-annual pet competitors that aired Sunday night time on NBC — this after being trotted out a handful of instances by his proprietor, Michelle Scott. It marks his 60th canine present win in whole, which has gotta make this pup an actual G.O.A.T — even Jordan and Brady cannot contact these stats!!!

This yr’s contest featured celeb judges like Olivia Culpo and Bo Derek, however let’s have a look at Nick’s competitors, ‘trigger there have been a lot of pups who might’ve additionally taken it. We had Piper the bloodhound, Joan the Chinese Shar-Pei, Luna the Cairn terrier, McConnaughey the English Springer Spaniel (no relation to Matt) and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog.

In the top, although, it was sturdy Nick who got here out on prime. BTW, not solely that, however he additionally gained the Working Group class in a discipline of 27 breeds. Very spectacular!

Also of observe .. this was truly shot again in late February (earlier than the nationwide pandemic shutdowns). So, no — there wasn’t fairly the right social distancing occurring … however no hurt, no foul.