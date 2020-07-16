The heat in the vast Russian region triggered widespread wildfires in June, associated with approximately 56 million tons of skin tightening and — more than the annual emissions of some industrialized nations like Switzerland and Norway.

This, researchers said, would make this event “almost impossible” in a climate that had not been warmed by greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists discovered that climate change increased the likelihood of prolonged heat by one factor of at the very least 600, and warned that greenhouse gases released by the fires and melting permafrost will further heat the planet, and decrease the planet’s reflectivity from loss of snow and ice.

The Siberian heatwave has also contributed to dropping levels of sea ice, specially in the Arctic Ocean, according to the US’ National Snow and Ice Data Center . The heat has also been associated with an outbreak of silk moths, whose larvae eat conifer trees in your community, according to the Met Office.

Siberia experienced its warmest June on record — up to 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) more than average –according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, a program connected to the European Commission.

The region tends to experience large swings in temperature month-to-month and year-to-year. But temperatures in your community have stayed well above average since 2019, which can be unusual.

“The findings of this rapid research — that climate change increased the chances of the prolonged heat in Siberia by at least 600 times — are truly staggering,” Andrew Ciavarella, lead composer of the research and senior detection and attribution scientist at the Met Office, said in a statement.

“This research is further evidence of the extreme temperatures we can expect to see more frequently around the world in a warming global climate. Importantly, an increasing frequency of these extreme heat events can be moderated by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” that he added.

The boffins said that, even in the existing climate, the prolonged heat was still unlikely, with such extreme conditions being expected to occur less than once every 130 years.

However, without rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions they risk becoming frequent by the conclusion of the century, experts warned.