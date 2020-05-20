Sia Says She’s Adopted Two Sons Who Aged Out of Foster Care System



Hits 1/SiriusXM

Sia put guardianship to good use for a pair of younger guys who have been on the cusp of maturity, and getting tossed out of foster care … however as a substitute, she gave them a house.

The elusive singer made the revelation this week throughout an interview on SiriusXM, the place she stated she’d not too long ago grow to be a mom to TWO “children,” so to talk. She says they have been really 18-year-old boys on the time of adoption final yr, and have been growing old out of the foster care system wherein they have been residing on the time.

They’re each 19 now, and Sia says she loves ’em each very a lot. When requested how they’re holding up throughout quarantine, she stated one’s doing higher than the opposite underneath the circumstances — however added they’re each studying rather a lot indoors.

Now, when you’re elevating an eyebrow on the thought of adopting adults … you should not be. Not in California, anyway, the place Sia has at the very least one residence and appears to reside completely. You can undertake 18-year-olds right here — there’s an entire course of, and it isn’t all that unusual.