Sia Says She Saved Maddie Ziegler From Plane Ride With Harvey Weinstein: ‘That Was Really Disgusting’

As you’re likely aware, Maddie Ziegler first became known after appearing on Dance Moms, however it was her breakout performance at age 11 in Sia‘s Chandelier music video where she really rose to fame. The 44-year-old musician even ended up being fully a sort of motherly figure in the dancer’s life, including keeping her protected in potentially unsafe situations.

In an interview on Wednesday with the Zach Sang Show, the songstress explained her “extreme desire” to keep the Lifetime star safe:

“I just love her so much…As soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her, and I think it was part of my own healing, I felt this extreme compulsion to protect her. And yet, the irony is that I didn’t want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight.”

This included keeping the now-17-year-old away from older men on the market such as Harvey Weinstein:

“You know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on. I know that there’ve been times that my insight has really made a difference, has kept her safe. Yeah, that was really disgusting.”

Wow! It’s unclear if which was based on a gut feeling alone or if she had insight into what Weinstein has been proven guilty of, but we’re so glad Maddie was kept safe. She didn’t specify when this Weinstein invite went down, but she was definitely a considering she isn’t even 18 today!

She added:

“When he invited her, that’s when I called, I told [her mom] Melissa, I had to. I simply said, ‘Please don’t, do not accomplish that, do not accomplish that, do not accomplish that.’”

Weinstein has been convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, and was sentenced in March to 23 years in prison. This came after the #MeToo movement taken to life allegations from multiple accusers about how exactly the Miramax co-founder abused his power as one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Aside from keeping Maddie safe from the former bigshot previously, she has also offered career advice since the starlet explores the acting scene. Most recently, she stopped her from accepting a recent film offer which “wasn’t good enough for her.”

The Grammy nominee explained:

“I called Melissa, and was like, ‘Please don’t do this, like this isn’t good for her career. It’s not good for her long term credibility. This is not a good co-star to be in a movie with!’ I can be a pain in the butt. I think her manager thinks I’m a real pain in the butt, I’m sure.”

She truly is similar to Maddie’s 2nd momager! LOLz!

Hear more from Sia and Zach (below) as she also discusses becoming a grandmother and more:

