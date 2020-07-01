Sia reveals she’s a grandmother now – Armenian News

Sia has unveiled some “big news”.

Earlier in 2010, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she’d adopted two teenage boys that “were aging out of the foster care system.”

Now, Sia’s family keeps growing, as she explained during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, calling herself a “f–king grandma”, Fox News reported.

“My youngest son just had two babies,” said the “Chandelier” singer, per Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just immediately horrified. No, I’m cool.”

While she’s happy to have the new little ones, Sia said there is one thing she wishes were different.

“They call me ‘Nana.’ I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey,’ like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like, ‘Call me Lovey,'” she unveiled.

The musician also opened up in what adopting two children taught her in regards to the foster care system.