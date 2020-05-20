Sia opens up about adopting 2 teenage sons

Pop star Sia is notoriously non-public, however in a current interview, she opened up about changing into an adoptive mother.

The “Chandelier” singer defined through video convention with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” that she had adopted two teenagers about to age out of the foster care system.

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she stated. “They’re both 19 years old now.”

She stated the 2 had struggled in quarantine.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she defined. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Sia is presently selling a brand new single, which drops Wednesday known as “Together.” It’s a part of the soundtrack to her upcoming movie “Music,” which will probably be her directorial debut. In February, the musician tweeted the movie was “due for release” in September, although it’s unclear if that’s nonetheless the plan given the present coronavirus shutdowns which have pressured Hollywood to reschedule many upcoming movies.