Sia becomes grandmother at 44 after adopted teenage son welcomes ‘two babies’

The 44-year-old Australian star shared the news all through Tuesday’s bout of DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Music podcast, saying younger of her sons recently became a father.

“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma! I know, right,” she said. “‘I’m just immediately horrified.”

She added that her boys call her “Nana” but she actually is “trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris (Jenner). I’m like, “Call me Lovey.”‘

Back in May, the “Chandelier” hitmaker revealed all through an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” that her family had grown after she took on two boys “aging out of the foster care system.”