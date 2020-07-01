Sia becomes grandmother at 44 after adopted teenage son welcomes ‘two babies’

The 44-year-old Australian star shared the news all through Tuesday’s bout of DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Music podcast, saying younger of her sons recently became a father.
“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma! I know, right,” she said. “‘I’m just immediately horrified.”
She added that her boys call her “Nana” but she actually is “trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris (Jenner). I’m like, “Call me Lovey.”‘
Back in May, the “Chandelier” hitmaker revealed all through an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” that her family had grown after she took on two boys “aging out of the foster care system.”
“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said at the full time. “They were both 18.”
During her talk to Lowe, the Grammy-nominated artist said her journey in to motherhood has left her “jaded” in regards to the foster system.
“It’s completely corrupt,” she said. “It’s failing us… Not in my experience, in my sons’ experience. They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”
Sia went on to reveal that her sons had suffered “conditioning and complex trauma” during foster care but have “bloomed” since coming out of the machine.
“I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis.”