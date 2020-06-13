Sia Apologizes After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter

Sia has issued an apology after unintentionally injecting herself in a feud between fandoms.

After confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter, fans of the rappers started a tweet-storm reprimanding the singer, causing the hashtag #Siaisoverparty to trend.

The mix-up all began when a fan asked Sia if she’d ever collaborate with Minaj in a (since-deleted) tweet that included a photo of the Young Money rapper.

Sia then replied: “I love @iamcardib,” she wrote. “And although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

While some fans were excited at the notion of a Cardi and Sia collaboration, that didn’t deter Minaj fans—better referred to as “barbz”— from instantly unloading on the “Chandelier” singer.

“Girl move that hair out yo face AND LOOK!” one fan replied.

“SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I’M NOT PLAYING,” replied another in alarm.

“Literally Nicki Minaj you goof,” tweeted another.

After reading replies from fans discussing the rappers’ past feuds, Sia then fired off a series of since-deleted tweets of screenshot and shared on Twitter.

“I don’t give a sh-t about feuds,” one read. “George Floyd was f–king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”

She followed up by tweeting: “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.”

While those tweets have since been deleted, Sia has left the apology she issued on her Twitter feed.

“I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself,” she wrote. “Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”

Neither rapper appears to have acknowledged the situation on social media.

As for Minaj, she’s celebrating the success of her audio video with Tekashi 6ix9ine, “Trollz,” which has garnered almost 60 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

And throughout the last two weeks, Cardi has voiced on Instagram in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, standing in solidarity against police brutality after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked renewed conversations about race in the united states.