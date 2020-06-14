Sia Apologizes After Confusing Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: ‘I Totally Misunderstood’

Sia is apologizing after making “a buffoon” out of herself after confusing Cardi B and Nicki Minaj!

In a since-deleted tweet, a fan asked the songstress if she would consider doing a musical collaboration with Minaj, sharing a photo of the rapper. The replies that followed were greater than a little confusing!

In response, the 44-year-old wrote on Friday:

“I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!” Twitter users were swift to call her from the mix-up, which prompted #SiaIsOverParty to trend on the social media marketing site. Supporters of each rapper took notice, writing inside their replies:

“Girl move that hair out yo face AND LOOK” “SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I’M NOT PLAYING.” “Literally Nicki Minaj you goof” “@sia how can you confuse the two???”

Clearly, the Australian-born singer isn’t aware of the rocky relationship between the two rappers, and thought that fans were bringing focus on their feud, not yet realizing her mistake. According to fan screenshots, she wrote in now-deleted tweets:

“My f**k up @NickiMinaj” “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.” “I don’t offer a s**t about feuds, George Floyd was f**king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty they would want you emphasizing a silly feud rather than REAL NEWS.” We love the vitality, girl, but everyone was just trying to correct you, LOLz!! The Grammy Award nominee later wrote: “I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?” Oops! On a more serious note, the Chandelier singer has been using her platform to spread awareness about police brutality and racism in light of recent world wide Black Lives Matter protests, and has shared her “growth” and progress: “There was a time I used the term all lives matter when I was trying to advocate for the trans community whom I was working closely with. But growth is being able to understand that saying can be offensive to people who felt like their lives NEVER mattered and that’s why #BLM”

