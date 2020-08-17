Si Woo Kim and Jim Herman clinch U.S. Open spots with Wyndham finishes

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Si Woo Kim wasn’t able to keep the 54-hole lead at the Wyndham Championship, however he still left Sedgefield Country Club with an attractive alleviation reward: an area in next month’s U.S. Open.

Kim began the day 2 shots clear of the field as he aimed to win this occasion for the 2nd time, however an even-par 70 dropped him into a tie for 3rd and left him 3 shots behind ultimate champJim Herman With Herman declaring the very first of 2 U.S. Open welcomes readily available to top-10 finishers not otherwise exempt, the 2nd area boiled down to a tiebreaker in between Kim and Doc Redman, who likewise connected for 3rd at 18 under. Because Kim began the week with a greater world ranking (No 115) than Redman (No 126), he’ll head to Winged Foot.

It will mark Kim’s 4th straight U.S. Open look. He completed T-13 at Erin Hills in 2017 and missed out on the cut each of the last 2 years.

Wyndham Championship: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Herman’s win brings with everything sorts of rewards, consisting of a go back to Kapalua, a journey to next year’s PGA Championship and an area in the 2021Masters His only previous look was available in 2016, when he won the Houston Open in the last occasion prior to the Masters and was blended away to Augusta National the following …