SI Swimsuit model Myla Dalbesio recalls being body-shamed over her size: ‘It’s been a long journey’

The existing concern, on newsstands now, likewise functions Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo as the newest coveted cover girls.

Dalbesio, a Wisconsin native, made her SI Swimsuit launching in 2017. Last year, she headed to Kangaroo Island with Josie Clough where she penned an essay assessing her 13-year profession and the absence of females behind the cam.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER MODEL KATE BOCK RECALLS FIRST APPEARING IN THE MAG: ‘I WAS SHAKING’

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER NAMED SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2020 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Dalbesio spoke with Fox News about appearing in SI once again, what amazed her most about Wyoming, being body-shamed early on as a model, along with being a happy feminist.

Fox News: How does it feel to appear in SI Swimsuit once again?

Myla Dalbesio: It’s so fantastic. Every year it’s a surprise when they ask me once again. You never ever understand if you’ll be asked back. So it’s constantly wonderful and truly amazing. It simply feels so unique to me since the group truly seems like a household. I like everybody that works there a lot. We have actually ended up being genuine pals throughout this procedure.

And starting another shoot with the exact same group is extremely …