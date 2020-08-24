SI Swimsuit model Haley Kalil explains why she cried after seeing her pics: ‘This has been a long time coming’

For the present concern, Kalil headed to Scrub Island where she happily absorbed the sun in front of electronic cameras. However, the star confessed she wasn’t anticipating to see how she would appear like in the last shots. After overcoming the psychological shock, Kalil is now wishing to spread out some love in a brand-new task introduced by SI Swimsuit and Vita Coco called the “Feel Good” obstacle. She, together with Kostek, and Brooks Nader, are motivating females from around the world to publish pictures of themselves “feeling good” for a opportunity to make a area in the publication.

Kalil talked to Fox News about why she cried after seeing her images, being “laughed out of a room” for wishing to be a model, and the genuine suggestions she would offer to her more youthful self.

Fox News: How does it feel to be part of SI Swimsuit’s 2020 concern?

Haley Kalil: Oh my goodness, every year that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit welcomes me back, it resembles the cherry on top of my year…