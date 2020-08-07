SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Culpo reveals her relationship deal-breaker

“I’m a sucker for anyone who has a good relationship with their family,” Culpo, 28, informed Us Weekly.

SI SWIMSUIT MODELS OLIVIA CULPO, JASMINE SANDERS AND KATE BOCK SHARE 2020 COVER

However, a deal-breaker for the model is a partner who utilizes a lot of obscenities. “When it comes to dating, I don’t like anyone who swears too much,” she told the publication.

The previous Miss Universe likewise exposed that she would enjoy to move better to her NFL star sweetheart if she could.

“If I didn’t live in Los Angeles, I’d live in Charlotte, North Carolina, because that’s where my boyfriend lives,” Culpo stated.

OLIVIA CULPO’S BOYFRIEND, CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, REACTS TO STAR’S SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER

McCaffrey, 25, and Culpo’s relationship has actually grown more powerful over the previous couple of months.

The NFL star just recently celebrated the model’s achievement as the SI Swimsuit cover woman, calling her “a constant inspiration.”

For Valentine’s Day, the set each shared sweet homages to one another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Never a dull moment with you. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️,” McCaffrey wrote.

Culpo had alengthier post “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible,” she …