Shutterfly CEO: Spoonflower acquisition: 'democratizes' the ability for everyone to be a creator
Shutterfly CEO: Spoonflower acquisition: 'democratizes' the ability for everyone to be a creator

Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Shutterfly’s acquisition of Spoonflower for $225M, expanding home decor offerings, and outlook on inflation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR