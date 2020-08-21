Shure MV88+ Video Kit with Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple and Android



The MOTIV MV88+ Video Kit is a premium Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone. Your new mobile recording rig directly connects to any Apple device via a Lightning connector, or via USB-C to select additional devices. The MV88+ has all you need to capture great content right out of the box. The included phone mount is also compatible with your existing set-up, allowing to connect to any standard ¼” tripod. The MV88+ is compatible with: iOS Devices, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy s7 (requires additional micro-B cable or OTG adapter), Samsung Galaxy s8/ s8+, Samsung Galaxy s9/ s9+. Note that not all android devices provide enough power or support USB audio. Note that the MV88+ is NOT compatible with iPad Pro.

HEADPHONE MONITORING: Built-in headphone output for real-time headphone monitoring

APPLE MFi CERTIFIED: Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod certified for direct connection to Apple iOS devices

LIVESTREAM READY: Perfect for livestreaming if 3rd party application recognises USB/Lightning audio

TWO FREE APPS: ShurePlus MOTIV Audio & ShurePlus MOTIV Video allow you to customize the performance and set-up of the microphone for professional audio and video capture. iOS and Android versions available

CHARGE ON THE MOVE: Allows for phone charging while the mic is in use (requires USB-A cable and Apple USB3 camera adapter)- iOS users only.

FULL CONTROL: Multiple stereo width and Polar pattern options for ultimate flexibility.