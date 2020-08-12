Shroud’s comeback stream shows the power of Twitch’s biggest names

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek’s very first stream back on Twitch after his departure for Mixer was, by any procedure, a huge success. He returned with more than 500,000 concurrents, a tide of memberships, and a brand-new goatee. Grzesiek’s stream was the most popular on Twitch for the time he was live– a complete 9 times larger than top-five banner Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff’s channel, which had around 55,000 live audiences.

“God it feels good, man! Ugh, fuck,” stated Grzesiek, who confessed that he ‘d been a bit worried when he began streaming and saw the audience numbers climbing up. (He stated he ‘d anticipated around 200,000, for what it deserves.) “It’s my very first day. There’s gon na be years. Years” The chat was flying too quick for anybody to check out.

It’s a win for Twitch, which signed Grzesiek to an unique offer after his Mixer agreement was up when that website went dark for excellent. He was a component on the website for many years, and it’s extremely clear Twitch’s neighborhood was grateful to have him back. It stays to be seen whether Twitch will extend the very same kind of offer to Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, another prominent departure. Since he left Mixer, Blevins has actually streamed on both YouTube and Twitch to huge numbers both times– it’s clear he’s screening the waters and determining where …