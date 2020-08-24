Shreveport house fire sends 3 to hospital | Shreveport/Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. – Three people were injured in a Shreveport house fire early Monday morning.

An elderly couple and their son were inside the home in the 400 block of East 69 Street at the time of the fire.

Fire department spokesman Clarence Reese said the mother and son were able to escape the home.

A Shreveport police officer attempted to rescue the father, but was unsuccessful.

Reese said firefighters were able to rescue the man. He along with the officer and a neighbor were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Reese said the home was suffered heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

