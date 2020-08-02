Shower Radios Wireless Waterpoof Bluetooth Speaker with Light,IPX7 FM Radio,Suction Cup and Super Bass for Bathroom,Outdoor,Beach,Pool



Mix Hero wireless shower speaker is designed for IPX7 waterproof. The shell is made of premium silicone which can prevent splashing. You never worry about water droplets and frog,even washing directly with faucent. It is a good parner when taking a bath. Its chic suction cup, allows to be sticked on the window, mirrors, freezer or other any smooth surface.Built-in microphone, you can answer the call with hands-free through this speaker.

Deep bass, loud stereo sound—Enjoy a High Definition stereo sound with a impressive volume. The music comes through crystal clear, with perfect audio playback regardless of what you’re listening to. Even as maximum volume, this device projects perfectly.

IPX7 water resistant—– Do not worry about listening to music in the bathroom. Take it to a place where there is water and is not affected by these factors.It is very suitable for home or beach.

Strong suction cup—–Adsorbed on the mirror, other smooth walls, listened to your cell phone music anywhere, don’t fall off easily.

Durable, solid touch design—–Featuring a smooth rubber exterior that protects the waterproof speaker from scratches, impact and shocking.

Gift Idea—–Thanks to the design by rubber feature,so not worry to drop the bluetooth speaker on the ground,its shockproof from 9feet high,and with the beautiful Led Light and Crystal & Clear Stereo Sound,its a nice gift choice for kids also.

Output Power: 5W

Effective Range:33 feet

Battery: Rechargeable Li-ion 650mAh

Charging Time: about 1.5 Hours

Playback: about 8hours

Housing material: ABS+Silicone

The waterproof bluetooth speaker is professional level, the wear-resistant and dirt-resistant material,extends its useful. The speaker can always stay with you and bring you more wonderful music symbols

IPX 7 waterproof level, give your a passionate music party when you are taking a shower

Compact size, convenience to carry, listenning the FM radio at everywhere

It is not only a waterproof speaker, but also a speakerphone when driving. It can read the GPS, make your driving more smoothly

Magic and gorgeous LED light effect,adds more colors to create a romantic atmosphere at night

★【Crystal & Clear Stereo Sound】The Shower Speaker packs the power of Hi-fidelity, room-filling surround sound in the compact, elegantly portable speaker with super clear sounds. High quality 5w output power, bring you the deep bass and crystal clear, delicate, soft sound.

★【Built-in LED light & FM radio】: This waterproof shower speaker /waterproof radio with beautiful lighting, lit in a variety of colors, really make your shower feel like a party. The FM radio tuner with auto-scan presets, for easy programming, listening to your favorite stations is only a few speaker button clicks away

★【Easy and Fast Connection With 8H Playing】:This Bluetooth waterproof speaker can Compatible with all bluetooth device, easy to connect your iPhone, iPod, iPad, Phones etc, use it to play games, listen to musics or watch videos. High capacity rechargeable lithium battery offers speaker for up to 8 hours of playback(with Led Light off can play about 8h)

★【Built-in Mic Hands-Free Speakerphone & Gift Idea】: Pick up a call conveniently by this mini speaker anywhere when it is connected to your Smartphone.Thanks to the design by rubber feature,so not worry to drop the bluetooth speaker on the ground,its shockproof from 9feet high,and with the beautiful Led Light and Crystal & Clear Stereo Sound,its a nice gift choice for kids also.