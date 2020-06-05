‘Show respect and listen’: scenes from Australia’s first Indigenous-run police station | Australia news

As protests towards police brutality and racism have unfold all over the world within the wake of the demise of George Floyd, two new movies show the extremes of police dealings with Indigenous Australians.

The first, which surfaced earlier this week, is the now infamous cell phone footage of a violent encounter between a New South Wales police constable and an Aboriginal teenager in Surry Hills, Sydney.

The second is Our Law, a documentary slated to premiere on this 12 months’s digital iteration of the Sydney Film Festival, which focuses on Australia’s solely Indigenous-run police station, in Western Australia.

Directed by Cornel Ozies, Our Law depicts the mutually respectful relationship cast between the Indigenous neighborhood and the officers who police it. Senior Sergeant Revis Ryder and Sergeant Wendy Kelly work a sprawling beat centred on Warakurna, a small city on Ngaanyatjarra land on the foot of the Rawlinson ranges some 330km west of Uluru.

Indigenous Australians have motive to mistrust the Australian justice system on the whole, and the police pressure particularly. Guardian Australia’s Deaths Inside investigation, up to date this week, counts 432 Aboriginal deaths in custody because the royal fee in 1991. This week, the household of 26-year-old David Dungay – a Dunghutti man who died whereas being restrained by 5 jail guards in 2015, after saying “I can’t breathe” 12 instances – mentioned they’d been retraumatised watching footage of the killing of George Floyd, which sparked widespread protests within the US.



Pushing individuals to the bottom is since you’re not listening to one another Senior Sergeant Revis Ryder



But the police station in Warakurna affords a narrative of hope. Ozies spent weeks in Warakurna (populated by lower than 300 individuals) observing the officers going about their work: constructing belief, studying language, defending and serving.

“You could see straight away that Revis and Wendy were working beyond the badge,” Ozies tells the Guardian. “They really engaged with the community, and you could feel the love that went back to them. It was so much more than a passing relationship. It was family and in Indigenous community, if you are considered family, you are respected as family.”









Noongar individuals from Perth, Ryder and Kelly are outsiders. ‘You have to show respect and listen,’ says Kelly. ‘It doesn’t matter how lengthy it takes.’ Photograph: NITV



Ryder is officer in cost at Warakurna. A former footballer with East Fremantle (his son Patrick is a famous AFL ruckman, at the moment enjoying for St Kilda), he’s additionally the native footy coach. He’s says he’s seen the video of the Surry Hills incident, and whereas he can’t formally touch upon it, suggests issues may have labored out very in another way.

“Pushing people to the ground is because you’re not listening to each other,” he says. “[It] creates a barrier straight up doesn’t it? It’s going to make your job a lot harder. You have to get out there and have a talk. Find out what the problem is and then work with that person to solve the problem.”

Policing in distant townships may be very completely different to that in city centres, Ryder admits, however on the subject of Indigenous communities anyplace, laying a basis of belief should be the first precedence

“I get in a police vehicle and drive down to community at night and just talk to people to make sure everyone is OK,” says Ryder. “I stop and talk to people who are walking at night. I chat to any kids who are out at night. I might drive them home, then talk to their mum and dad. Basically, it’s just taking those extra few minutes to stop and interact and have a chat. It goes a long way to building rapport.”













‘It’s simply taking these additional couple of minutes to cease and work together and have a chat.’ Photograph: NITV



It wasn’t all the time that method in Warakurna, Ryder provides.

“When I first arrived, there wasn’t a lot of interaction, especially with the elders,” he says. “Now, three years on, they trust me and talk to me. Now I can attend a house in community and speak as a friend. They see past the uniform.”

Daisy Ward, a Ngaanyatjarra elder and resident of Warakurna, mentioned the police and the neighborhood are “learning two ways together”. In the movie, Ward is seen amassing and making bush drugs for Ryder’s sore again. “He helps us and our youngsters, so we wish to give one thing again to him.

“The police before only came to the community to arrest people. Now Revis spends a little time to get to know us and that’s the best thing. If he has a warrant for someone, he comes and asks gentle, gentle way. He talks to the family and explains everything … Together we are making a good, working friendship in the community.”

Ozies factors out that although each officers are Indigenous, they’re outsiders to the Warakuna neighborhood.

“Brevis and Wendy are both Noongar people from Perth. They had to learn language and learn culture in a place where English is the second or third language. But they did it and they equipped themselves with the toolkit you need to defuse and de-escalate, which leads to less arrests and the police having a better standing within the community.”













Gordon, Garrick Jnr and Tristan Robinson are children from the Warakurna neighborhood, featured in Our Law. Photograph: NITV



Since the making of the movie, Kelly has left Warakurna to work in Kalgoorlie, a metropolis the place police and indigenous neighborhood relations hit all-time low after the demise of Indigenous teenager Elijah Doughty, who was run down and killed in 2016.

“It’s about going out into community every day, just touching base all the time,” says Kelly. “They know that in the event that they get into hassle they’re going to be handled someway. But as a result of they know you and belief you, they’re extra accepting of that.

“I love going into community. I love the experience. But I’m a visitor. You have to show respect and listen – it doesn’t matter how long it takes. You have to explain and not just use police words. And you have to be truthful. There’s no need to be aggressive.”

The distinction in policing protocol struck a private chord for Ozies, an Indigenous filmmaker initially from Broome now residing in internal suburban Annandale in Sydney.













Cornel Ozies, who directed Our Law, says though he has household within the police pressure, he nonetheless has distrust. Photograph: NITV



“My brother currently serves in the WA police force and my stepmother served 25 years in the force, but I still have mistrust,” the director says. “I also have family who have been harassed and I’ve been harassed myself.”

Ozies remembers the day final 12 months when he was stopped after dropping his son off at his native daycare centre and surrounded by police officers.

“I asked why I had been stopped and they said it was because I fitted a description,” Ozies says. “I asked what the description was and they wouldn’t tell me. They detained me on the footpath while they background-checked me for outstanding warrants.” It occurred in plain view of a restaurant he frequents, managed by individuals he is aware of; the police, he says, by no means apologised.

“Did they really stop me because they were looking for someone? Or was that just an excuse? It was very intimidating for me.”

Ozies knew to remain quiet and maintain his cool. “They were pushing me, just to get a reaction. But what would have happened if I’d got vocal like that kid in Surry Hills? I could have been on the pavement as well.”

Watch Our Law on NITV on Karla Grant Presents on Monday 22 June at 8.30pm or buy tickets to a sneak peek digital screening at Sydney Film Festival, working on-line from 10 – 21 June 2020.