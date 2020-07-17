Should Will Smith Come Clean? | Perez Hilton

Does Will Smith owe us transparency, now that he went to the table with wife Jada Pinkett Smith? After opening up about her relationship with August Alsina, should we expect truthfulness about his alleged romance with Margot Robbie? This and much more on our latest podcast! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or directly at http://PerezPodcast.com