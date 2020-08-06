Should the Miami Dolphins be in on Antonio Brown?

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots responds after a reception versus the Miami Dolphins throughout the very first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami,Florida (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With 2 pass receivers pulling out today, should the Miami Dolphins go into the mix for Antonio Brown?

He’s most likely not absolutely out of the woods yet, however any NFL group that might have interest in Antonio Brown understands he’s suspended for a minimum of 8 video games. Atop the list of possible suitors is the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

Two times in as lots of days today, the Miami Dolphins had a pass receiver pull out of playing the 2020 season. On Tuesday it was Allen Hurns, and on Wednesday it was AlbertWilson Those departures will extend their depth at the position, with the hope Preston Williams is all set to go coming off a torn ACL. DeVante Parker, Williams and Jakeem Grant would be Miami’s leading 3 pass receivers if the season began today, with Isaiah Wilson and Mack Hollins down the depth chart.

The Dolphins make certain to make transfer to include a pass receiver now, as quickly hinted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald