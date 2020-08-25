Should the Browns sign Earl Thomas after Grant Delpit injury?

The Browns are hindered by injuries in the secondary, and might need to look somewhere else for supports

An MRI verified the worst for Browns novice security Grant Delpit, as he’ll miss out on the whole season after tearing his achilles in practice. Cleveland now deals with an uphill struggle in their secondary, as beyond Denzel Ward, they’re doing not have substantial bodies in an AFC North that includes Ben Roethlisberger, Lamar Jackson andJoe Burrow MJ Stewart, Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams all face injury, too, and the season is simply weeks away.

The Browns are basically out of alternatives on their present lineup to change a gamer the quality of Delpit, however exist any gamers on the complimentary representative market at this moment in the offseason they could generate?

Earl Thomas has actually become a choice for the Browns after Delpit’s injury

Thomas brings dispute with him, as he’s left his last 2 companies in turmoil. In Seattle, he infamously offered Pete Carroll the finger after a season-ending injury. More just recently in Baltimore, Thomas was cut after getting in a battle throughout training school. His Ravens colleagues even promoted for his release. That’s not the kind of gamer the Browns wish to bring into their locker space.

However, Thomas’ skill might surpass the threat, specifically if they have the ability to …