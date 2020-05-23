Should Sevens World Series stay combined? | Rugby Union News





New Zealands Ruby Tui fends off a sort out in Hamilton

World Cup winner Danielle Waterman and Olympic gold medal coach Ben Ryan debate whether or not the Men’s and Women’s tournaments ought to stay mixed on Sevens World Series.

The Series has been postponed because of the coronavirus with London and Paris provisionally pencilled in for September.

2:25 Danielle Waterman and Ben Ryan debate whether or not the sequence ought to stay mixed Danielle Waterman and Ben Ryan debate whether or not the sequence ought to stay mixed

However, the format of the sequence has come below scrutiny because the organisers look to develop the sport with six of the ten males occasions being mixed with the ladies occasions. This has been met with combined critiques because it means the format at some occasions has been modified to cater for the additional video games.

In Hamilton and Sydney, there have been no quarter-finals that means that the 4 pool winners robotically jumped straight to the semi-finals. This choice was met with anger from coaches and gamers, with some even contemplating taking their grievances to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Niall Williams of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in Sydney

Danielle Waterman agrees that the format wants taking a look at however says that ladies enjoying on the males’s occasions is significant to assist develop the sport.

“All players – men or women – want to want to be playing in front of big crowds with atmosphere and showcasing what they can do,” mentioned Waterman on the Sevens Special podcast.

“The Women’s Tournament is not at a spot the place it may be standalone. We should not going to draw the crowds that the lads get. Therefore placing them in with males acts as a store window. It can work and It must work to develop the sport for everyone.

“Standalone tournaments can work if you give them the resources and time to grow. Langford in Canada is a really good example of that. They have actually outgrown that stadium now and it has always been a standalone tournament but it has been given time and that consistent support.

“Because there was so many adjustments, the ladies’s recreation has by no means been capable of develop correctly so I believe if we’re a trying in reformatting the match, then it must be with a long-term strategy and correctly backed.”

Ben Ryan disagrees and thinks the present format is just too lengthy and put extra strain on the organisers.

“Men’s and women’s hasn’t worked this year, I love Sevens but I’m not going to sit and watch over 70 games of sevens in a weekend – it’s too much, it’s overkill. It’s a long day for the players.

The Womens match in Langford has been a profitable standalone match

“It put strain on the match organisers who had 30 per cent extra value, however no additional income, it wasn’t promoting extra tickets.

“I believe the ladies’s recreation does have to be standalone. Langford and Biarritz have proved that, there is no such thing as a cause why the ladies could not be parachuted into among the greater tournaments.

“I get why World Rugby wanted to combine them but it’s done a disservice to the women’s game.”

With 17 nations collaborating within the males’s occasion and 14 within the ladies’s, Waterman agrees that there are too many video games and wish to see the variety of nations competing cut up into two teams.

“Do we need to have all of those teams in the Series?

“You may have two teams of eight groups (women and men). The high eight play in the principle stadium, the second tier of eight play outdoors the stadium and their finals will get put into the principle match. You earn the appropriate to be within the high tier.

“Changing the numbers would allow men and women to combine. If you are going to engage with the Rugby Community, having men and women together allows people to experience it.”