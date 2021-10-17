Should Raheem Sterling LEAVE Man City? | Saturday Social feat Harry Pinero & Zac Djellab

Smithy and Joe are joined by Harry Pinero and Zac Djellab on this week’s Saturday Social. We take a look at this week’s biggest trending topics, including the speculation around the future of Raheem Sterling, and whether he could leave the Etihad.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
A Texas teacher had to keep her identity secret to tell this story
In the wake of a Southlake, Texas, district administrator telling teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust they should also include books...
Abbott bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any Texas employer
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the...
Exclusive: China to test blood samples that could reveal Covid-19 origins
China is preparing to test thousands of blood samples from the city of Wuhan as part of the probe into the origins of Covid-19,...
CNN Films’ ‘The Lost Sons’: Discussion with Executive Producer Paul Fronczak
CNN Films presented a special virtual panel discussion following the broadcast premiere of “The Lost Sons”. CNN Anchor, Laura Jarrett, moderated the discussion featuring...
What does William Shatner think of being called an astronaut?
William Shatner and the Blue Origin crew speak to CNN's Erica Hill ahead of their trip to space.