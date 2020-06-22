Should I walk my dog in hot weather? How to keep your pets cool and safe in summer

Dogs die in hot cars. It’s a warning we’re all acquainted with, and yet one that bears reiterating each time the mercury rises.

The warm, sunny weather of summer is welcomed by the majority of us, but it isn’t always great news for pets. Heat stress in dogs is just a serious issue, and owners need to be aware of the signs of a pet overheating, as well as how to keep their loved animals cool – and what to do should they become overheated.

So how can we keep our animals safe in a heatwave? After all, it’s hard enough just keeping ourselves and our youngsters cool. Katrin Scholz, pet nutritionist for AniForte, has some suggestions:

1. Cars

There are laws that penalise those who leave their pets inside cars on hot days, so severe will be the consequences sometimes. As animal rights campaigners PETA state: “On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to between 100 and 120 degrees in just minutes”. However, cars aren’t the only dangerous environments to be aware of. Pet owners also needs to be alive to the dangers of conservatories and greenhouses, says Scholz.