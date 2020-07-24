‘Should have never happened’: Thin Blue Line members killed in Texas crash; illegal immigrant charged

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT JAILED IN DRUNKEN DRIVING CRASH THAT KILLED 3, HURT 4 OF THIN BLUE LINE MOTORBIKE CLUB

“It’s truly [an] regrettable disaster that took place,” Armando Florido stated. “We do ride in a formation that is staggered in order to keep us safer. But, this gentleman crossed the middle line and came straight on and hit the first bike. And, it was a domino effect with an explosion and it was a really sad scene to see.”

“This is something that should have never happened,” he informedKilmeade “This is something that should have been taken care of on his first offense while he was trying to become a citizen of this country, this great country that we live in.”

“We are going to miss these guys. These were great gentlemen. These guys are the front liners, the guys that run in when everybody is running away. And, it’s really a heartbreaking event,” he included.

Killed in the crash were Jerry Harbour, of Houston, roadway name “Wings,” retired cops investigator Joseph Paglia of Chicago, and Michael White, an officer in ruralChicago Four members were seriously hurt in the occasion.

Rico Garcia informed Kilmeade that the crash “brings back deja vu” of a 2019 deadly crash that killed 7 bicyclists.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23 — who had simply obtained his U.S. green card— swerved into the approaching automobiles as he reached down to recover something. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later on submitted a detainer versus Zhukovskyy following his arrest.

“So, it brings back those types of memories,” Garcia said. “These guys had families that love them. They were pillars of the community. Jerry Harbour “Wings” was a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and he also was a retired airline pilot for Eastern Airlines. And, he was our ambassador. He would go around talking to people and he made a significant difference in every life that he touched.”

Garcia stated he seemed like he was living in a “bizarro world right now,” experiencing “something that I never thought would happen to us.”

“You stop and you think, if that man was not on that road our guys would still be alive right now. But, if we weren’t on that road there would be innocent people that would have died in the meantime,” he stated.

“We were told that there were several cars right behind them,” Weed kept in mind. “And, you know, if it hadn’t been our guys it would have been one of those cars.”

“And, just you know, it’s a simple fact that this guy should have been one or two places,” he stated, attending to Navejas “He should have either been in jail or he shouldn’t have been in our country at the time.”

Navejas had security under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy however it had actually ended in2015 ICE initially experienced him in 2016 after a DUI arrest, however under the Obama administration’s “prosecutorial discretion” guidelines he was permitted to stay in the U.S.

“Agency records show that Ivan Robles-Navejas was exempt to elimination when detained by Bexar County in 2018 due to his conditional irreversible resident status. As an outcome, ICE did not lodge a detainer on him at that time,” ICE composed Wednesday in a declaration to Fox News.

Navejas deals with 3 counts of inebriated murder with a lorry and 6 counts of inebriated attack.

Fox News’ William La Jeunesse added to this report.