Should Giannis Antetokounmpo stay with the Milwaukee Bucks? | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo has mentioned he’s chasing greatness. Can he obtain it as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks?

The ‘Greek Freak’ has given no public indication he has any plans to depart the Bucks, who’re ready to supply him a five-year ‘Supermax’ contract extension this summer season price in the area of $250m.

Antetokounmpo’s perception he can win an NBA championship in Milwaukee will probably be one in every of the key elements in his choice to re-sign with the workforce that drafted him in 2013.

My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 1, 2020

The Bucks (53-12) personal the NBA’s finest document and the No 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Should the 2019-20 season resume, Antetokounmpo can have the alternative to win his maiden title. But what if the season is cancelled and that probability is misplaced?

The way forward for Antetokounmpo was up for dialogue on the newest version of Heatcheck, the place common visitors Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey shared their ideas on the defending regular-season MVP.

















3:22



Mo Mooncey seems to be at the shocking quantity of similarities between Giannis Antetokounmpo’s profession up to now with that of LeBron James



Asked whether or not Antetokounmpo’s championship goals are finest served by staying with the Bucks or shifting to a brand new workforce, Soko mentioned: “I might attempt to construct a legacy of my very own [in Milwaukee]. [We are in] an period the place the superstars are shifting round lots and it appears to be one thing everyone seems to be doing. It would make Giannis distinctive if he stays put in Milwaukee.

“If it means sufficient to him, Giannis will stay put and stick it out. Some gamers have stayed put and suffered for it and never been in a position to win a championship. It relies on what means extra to him. Is it about going someplace the place [winning a championship] turns into simpler for him?

“If he goes some other place, he can undoubtedly win a championship, 100 per cent. If he was to maneuver to Golden State, it is a no-brainer he would win a championship. But the key query is, ‘can he win the championship the place he’s?’ For me, with a gifted man like Giannis, the problem is to win the place you began off.

“This is what it comes down to when you are talking about greatness. You can move teams and win championships and it is all good. But after you have won those championships and it comes to the ‘greatness’ discussion all these players are after, it becomes a factor. LeBron aside, guys who moved teams and win ‘chips’ are never going to be in those conversations about the players who are the ‘elite of the elite’ ever to play the game. I feel like Giannis has that opportunity.”



















4:50



Take a have a look at the finest performs from Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks from the 2019-20 NBA season



Mooncey mentioned Antetokounmpo’s religion in his Bucks team-mates may also help him ship an NBA title will inform his choice to stay or go.

“Are you looking at Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe as two guys who are going to help you win an NBA title or [would you rather play alongside] a Pascal Siakam or Stephen Curry?”, Mooncey requested.

“At the finish of the day, as cool as it’s to stay with one franchise and be loyal, individuals neglect that again in 2007 Kobe Bryant demanded a commerce away from the Lakers. People keep in mind how your profession ends, not what occurred alongside the method.

“When LeBron retires, will individuals keep in mind him altering groups or will they keep in mind him being a dominant pressure? You may attempt to play your hand like Dirk Nowitzki, who stayed with the Dallas Mavericks and gained a title in 2011, however that is not assured. That was a novel scenario that occurred for him.



















1:56



Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the first 40-point, 20-rebound sport to guide the Milwaukee Bucks previous the Charlotte Hornets



“With Giannis, his prime years are ahead of him but you don’t want to waste those years playing with team-mates who won’t be able to help you win that championship. No one can win a championship on their own.”

While some extent of doubt surrounds Antetokounmpo’s future, Soko and Mooncey agreed his defence of the regular-season MVP award is assured.

“The Lakers are clearly the most dominant team in the West and the Bucks are clearly the most dominant team in the East,” mentioned Mooncey. “But LeBron James has Anthony Davis on his workforce serving to him out whereas with Giannis, there’s extra accountability on him.

“They are both putting up great numbers but I think Antetokounmpo runs away with it.”

Soko agreed: “There was numerous dialogue about LeBron James. His manufacturing at his age is simply loopy. He has clearly confirmed that he’s nonetheless nice. But I believe it will likely be Giannis once more.

“Numbers-wise and with everything he has been able to do, he is the clear winner for me.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here