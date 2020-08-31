Shots Fired At Pro-Trump Caravan In Los Angeles

Gunshots were apparently fired at a pro-Trump caravan as it made its method through Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

Shots Fired At Pro-Trump Caravan

Hundreds of advocates of President Donald Trump came together the other day to stage a rally alongVentura Boulevard A female who was not included with the demonstration informed KNBC-TV that she heard what seemed like a gunshot when she drove by it, and she was quickly frightened to discover that her tire was flat.

Police concluded that the tire was harmed by a projectile, potentially a bullet or bullet piece, and a witness notified officers to a possible shooter in a neighboring apartment. A SWAT group then came down on the apartment building in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills area, putting the structure on lockdown with 3 thought shooters barricaded within.

However, after an hours-long standoff with Ventura Boulevard closed down and close by structures left, authorities lastly went into the apartment or condo and discovered that no one was house. They then continued to examine the shooting.

“We Assembled Peacefully,” Pro-Trumper Says

“We assembled peacefully,” stated rally individualLinda Zukovski She included that prior to the rally start, she taped video of guys on an …